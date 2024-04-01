Letters: A taxing question; exercising prudence; abhorrent abuse; end of life

We need to get the debate underway on taxation reform before the next election, writes B Darragh. Photo / 123RF

A taxing question

There is increasing talk now about the viability of taxation reform. The Scandinavian models of high taxes for big earners, excellent public services and top rankings on the global happiness scale fail to impress our voters, it seems. I think that can be explained not just by insufficient or poorly heard arguments from the left but by the undeniable reality that our population make-up has changed a lot in recent years. So many here have come from countries not at all familiar with socialist government; they are drawn to New Zealand by the promises (unfortunately sometimes broken) of better-paid jobs, and by an entrepreneurial energy for self-employment, small business, the opportunity to make money. Thus they are attracted more to the political right, and away from notions of wealth redistribution, trade unionism, employment regulation. Competitiveness wins the prize over collectivism. Do Kiwis want a more fair and equal society, gained through new tax structures and more public spending? Less poverty, with its damaging consequences? We need to get the debate underway, before the next election.

B Darragh, Auckland Central.

Exercising prudence

The Government will earn more respect by exercising prudence rather than tax cuts given the state of the nation. With New Zealand in recession and needing to borrow to cover deficits, it is not prudent to deliver tax cuts. The Government has found the economy more precarious than expected and the flow-on from that is to defer cutting government revenue as earlier deemed affordable. It is a sign of good management to adjust plans as new facts and circumstances become evident. The finance minister will earn respect by adjusting earlier plans in light of increasing redundancies and business closures. In our ambitions to halt runaway gaps in wealth and income in New Zealand, tax cuts - when and if they do come - must focus on low and medium earners. When tax cuts benefit the top decile earners more than the poor it inevitably erodes the inclusive and cohesive society.

Frank Olsson, Freemans Bay.

Abhorrent abuse

We are left horrified that there are such despicable cowards who would abuse innocent children in so many recent cases. It beggars belief that such low-lifes exist. As to getting a conviction in a collusion of silence we would all be very happy to see the whole family imprisoned indefinitely until the truth is told. It is also common sense that any baby born to the mother to be removed for adoption immediately with no ridiculous cultural objections. There must be so many loving couples desperate to give a child a loving home.

Vince West, Milford.

End of life

Part of living in a democracy is accepting that you can hold any minority view you like, but the majority view rules. We had a referendum that showed the majority wanted an end-of-life choice. By opting out of supporting that choice many doctors and hospices are putting their personal objections above the wishes of their patients. Surely doctors and hospices exist to meet their patients’ needs? Or are we back to the bad old days of the doctor’s moral stance trumping the patient’s moral stance?

Andrew Tichbon, Green Bay.

Preserving nature

Coutts’ comments on his own frustration over not being able to sail his boats and the declared sympathy for his attitude from Luxon both epitomise a very ominous attitude now all too clear in this country. If the natural world is in your way, then go over the top of it, just destroy it. Future generations will certainly thank you for putting nature in its place.

Dr MS Jones, Hamilton.

Kick for touch

The All Blacks urgently need to second Shaun Johnson from the Warriors to teach them his tactical kicking skills. Shaun’s kicking accuracy is amazing. It must be great playing with him and knowing exactly where his kicks are going to land. Currently the All Blacks’ kicking game leaves a lot to be desired. It is very much, kick it and see where it goes.

Jock MacVicar, Hauraki.

Stuck in the mire

Could we please have a more positive approach by the government employers and naysayers. It is a well known fact that doom and gloom is catching. The mood in the boardroom filters out into the streets and as business cut their losses by the easiest method - that being retrenchment and the cash flow dries up. This Government, to gain power, painted a picture of economic fragility, waste, and hard times ahead. It’s like a poor weather forecast: you expect the worst and even it doesn’t eventuate, one’s mind is such that even a drop of rain is like a downpour. Our finance minister’s words hardly fill one with confidence as she grinds out the same old, same old. Instead of going down with the ship, our captain needs to regain command from his mutinous lieutenants and by example drag us out of this mire we seem stuck in.

Reg Dempster, Albany.