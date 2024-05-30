Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / New Zealand

Letters: A sad farewell to Auckland icon Smith & Caughey’s; I’m not one of Te Pāti Māori’s ‘people’

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Smith & Caughey's opened its Queen St store in 1884.

Sad farewell to an Auckland icon

It is with sadness that I hear of the closure of Smith & Caughey’s in 2025 (NZ Herald, May 29).

The Queen St store has always been

