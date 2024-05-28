Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Budget 2024: We have exceeded peak taxation; the key number to watch on Thursday - Richard Prebble

By
4 mins to read
What is the Budget? Video / NZ Herald

Richard Prebble is a former leader of the Act Party and a former member of the Labour Party.

OPINION

On a corner in Whakatāne a pensioner has been holding a sign saying: “No tax cuts”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business