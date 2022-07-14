KFC will be supplementing cabbage for lettuce in its burgers for the foreseeable future. Photo / Luke Kirkness

KFC NZ will join Australia in replacing lettuce with cabbage as fast food joints struggle to source the leafy vegetable around the country.

The fast food chain alerted fans on Thursday afternoon via email, explaining that because of supply issues "burgers may contain a lettuce and cabbage mix or no lettuce at all".

The notice was also posted on the restaurant's website with the title "lett-uce apologise".

This comes a month after Australia hit the same iceberg with supply issues and also started supplementing cabbage for lettuce in its burgers.

Faithful customers questioned the move, with one admitting they would have to "rethink my whole meal".

"There are four or five other things I would eat before cabbage. It's such a weird choice," the person tweeted.

"Feels like a sign of the apocalypse," said another.

Meanwhile, in Fiji, they are not missing just one ingredient, but several entire burgers.

McDonald's restaurants across Fiji have announced on social media that because of global shipping issues, fans of the Big Mac, cheeseburger, Quarter Pounder and even McFeast — may be forced to dine on a Filet-O-Fish instead during their next visit to the golden arches.

"Please note the unavailability of beef patty products at our restaurants till further notice," the post read.

In the past 12 months, Japan had to cancel all sales of medium and large-sized portions of its fries because of a potato shortage and in the UK, tomatoes had to be cut down in portion sizes due to a shortage in Europe.