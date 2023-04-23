Peta and her mum Gail Taylor pick their poppies from Graeme Arnesen in Cameron St Mall, Whangārei on Friday during the Poppy Day Appeal for the RSA ahead of Anzac Day on Tuesday. Photo / Tania Whyte

Peta and her mum Gail Taylor pick their poppies from Graeme Arnesen in Cameron St Mall, Whangārei on Friday during the Poppy Day Appeal for the RSA ahead of Anzac Day on Tuesday. Photo / Tania Whyte

Lest we forget.

Tomorrow is Anzac Day, when the country stops to reflect and remember all those who have died in wars serving their country.

Thousands of Northlanders will attend Anzac Day commemorations across the region tomorrow - from Dawn Services to late morning or afternoon events.

The largest event in the region will be the Dawn Service at the Whangārei Cenotaph, in Laurie Hall Park, but many smaller communities have their own commemoration events to honour those who went away to fight and never came home. And many of those attending will be honouring them by proudly wearing their Remembrance Poppies.

Friday was the annual RSA Poppy Day Appeal and all money raised from poppy sales would go to the local RSA trust fund to provide aid and support to veterans and their widows.

Where to commemorate Anzac Day in Northland tomorrow:

The Whangārei Cenotaph, in Laurie Hall Park, will be the scene of the region’s largest Anzac Day event tomorrow, but commemorations are being held across the district. Photo / Tania Whyte

Whangārei - there will be the usual march from RSA in Hannah St to the cenotaph for the Dawn Service at Laurie Hall Park at 6am.

Ngunguru Sports Complex from 6.15am.

Maungatāpere Community Hall from 9am.

Pehiāweri Marae, Glenbervie, from 10am.

Kamo Memorial Hall from 10am.

Takahiwai Marae from 10am.

Maunu Lawn Cemetery from 10am.

Hikurangi School from 10.30am.

Maungakaramea Sports Club from 11am.

Waipū Monument from 11am.

Whangārei Heads Manaia Club from 2pm.

Anzac Day won’t be publicly commemorated in Whananaki this year as organisers have been unable to find a volunteer to manage the service. Instead, people are encouraged to participate neighbouring services at Hikurangi or Ngunguru.

Far North:

Kaitāia Remembrance Park, Matthews Ave, from 6am.

Kerikeri Memorial Wall, Kerikeri Domain, from 5.45am.

Ngāiotonga Marae, Whangaruru, from 6.30am.

Whirinaki Monument from 6am.

Kāeo Memorial Hall from 10am.

Russell RSA from 11am.

Ōpononi Manea Footprints of Kupe from 11am.

Rāwene RSA Cemetery from 9am.

Waitangi Treaty Grounds from 4pm.

Waiotemarama World War I Monument, behind the school, from 2pm.

■ This list only includes those services that have been notified to the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services’ national office. If you can’t find a service for your community, please contact your nearest RSA for details.



