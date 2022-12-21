Les Mills gym paid tribute to celebrated Bodypump instructor Mike McSweeney in this post on Facebook.

Trailblazing Les Mills fitness instructor Mike McSweeney will be farewelled today after a tragic few months where cardiac arrest claimed his life just months after he was hit by a car in Hong Kong.

The well-recognised and much-admired pioneer of popular classes Bodypump and bike class RPM suffered a cardiac arrest on November 26.

McSweeney, who was 64, did not recover from the damage.

It came just months after McSweeney was hit by a taxi when using a pedestrian crossing in Hong Kong where he was based with his wife and two sons.

His wife Mary MacLeod confirmed he was hit by a taxi on September 25 but that was not the cause of the cardiac arrest.

McSweeney’s flight from Hong Kong arrived in Auckland on Saturday night and he was transported immediately to ICU at Middlemore Hospital.

He died surrounded by family on Sunday afternoon.

His younger sister Liz Kingi said her brother was a humble man who didn’t make a fuss over his work with the global fitness chain.

“The family side was just one part of his life but that other side of him was way bigger than we realised,” Kingi said.

“We knew what he did but he never said, ‘Oh I do this and I do that’. He was just our brother to us.”

Kingi praised McSweeney’s wife for getting him back to New Zealand.

“It wasn’t his time, he had so much to live for,” Kingi said.

“We are thankful Mary managed to get him home.”

Kingi said the family of six sisters and two brothers were close.

“We have good support with our family,” she said.

Heartfelt tributes on social media highlight the difference McSweeney made to the lives of people he taught and trained.

Common themes were that he was straight-up, motivating, inspirational, and exuded energy.

McSweeney taught Bodypump and RPM bike classes wearing his signature bandana and Oakley sunglasses for well over a decade.

Friends and colleagues spoke of someone who could move and motivate a class of hundreds with his energy.

Memories spanned decades with some who frequented Studio One at Les Mills Victoria St Auckland sharing anecdotes from as far back as 1990.

A tribute to McSweeney was posted on the Les Mills Instagram account on Sunday acknowledging his death and the powerful role he had at the gym.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of a Les Mills legend, Mike McSweeney,” the post read.

“He made a huge impact within the Les Mills community and we all owe a huge debt to him. Rest in peace, Mike.”

The post said McSweeney had presented, choreographed, and educated trainers, presenters, and instructors around the world for over a decade in the popular Bodypump and RPM classes.

Les Mills International and Les Mills Asia Pacific also paid tribute.

Fellow fitness instructor and colleague Brent Lavery posted a message on Facebook writing of the impact McSweeney had.

“I am absolutely devastated to hear of his passing but will be forever grateful for the impact he had on the community, the fitness industry, and me personally.”

Les Mills member Leisa Prountzos suggested the gym release a Pump and RPM class in honour of McSweeney that used his choreographed tracks and music with some of the inspirational instructors he taught.

“There are a lot of very emotional instructors out there paying their respects and sharing their heartfelt stories.

“Let’s use these instructors to teach a track that Mike choreographed and personally touched these individuals from around the world. Let’s make it Mike McSweeney United in honour of a great man in the fitness industry.”

A service to celebrate his life will be held at St Peter Chanel King St Whakatane at 1pm on December 22.