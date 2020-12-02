Leighton Smith Podcast Episode 93

On this week's podcast:
We talk with Michael Kelly, Professor Emeritus of Engineering, from the University of Cambridge. We discuss climate mitigation and why NZ is making a big mistake. It is a stunning listen.
We give the happenings of the week the once over, and enter the mailroom with Mrs Producer.
Your ongoing comments will form a part of each podcast.
