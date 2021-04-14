Leighton Smith Podcast Episode 106

On this week's episode:

History teacher, author and social commentator Stephen Chavura dissects woketivists and cancel culture. He does it superbly, and explains the antidote.

Retailing legend Gerry Harvey, renowned for his outspokenness, wonders whether it's worth it. A candid interview.

We comment too, on Prince Philip, and Newspeak.

And we look into The Mailroom with Mrs Producer.

Your ongoing comments will form a part of each podcast. Get in touch: Leighton@newstalkzb.co.nz

Haven't listened to a podcast before? Check out our simple how-to guide.

Listen here on iHeartRadio

Leighton Smith's podcast also available on iTunes:

To subscribe via iTunes click here