Habitat for Humanity Central Region chief executive Nic Greene and Waipā mayor Susan O'Regan handing over the keys for the Vaile Court pensioner housing units.

Ten new pensioner units have been added to Waipā's 93 units spread across Cambridge, Kihikihi and Te Awamutu, now housing 117 tenants.

The one-bedroom units are in the centre of Leamington at Vaile Court, close to shops, a medical centre, a supermarket and a pharmacy.

Construction started in July 2023 next to Waipā District Council’s existing 16 pensioner units.

Money for the units was first put aside in 2018 and the council originally planned to have the units occupied by late 2020 but Covid put a hold on the project.

Mayor Susan O’Regan said Waipā was one of the few councils in New Zealand still providing pensioner housing.