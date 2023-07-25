An artist's rendering of the new Waipā District Council pensioner units in Leamington. Image / Waipā District Council

It has taken the best part of five years to happen, but because Waipā District Council (WDC) ring-fenced the money for 10 new pensioner units in Cambridge and held fast on the decision, site works for the new homes will start next week.

Waipā Mayor Susan O’Regan said WDC was one of the few councils in New Zealand which still provide housing for older people in the community, and she is proud the district council is continuing to invest in this area.

“But our policy makes it very clear that it must be self-funded, meaning this build will not be subsidised by other ratepayers,” O’Regan said.

“There are Waipā ratepayers in the same financial situation as older people in our community needing homes, and we cannot favour one group of people over another.”

(From left): Waipā Deputy Mayor Liz Stolwyk, Waipā Mayor Susan O'Regan and property services manager David Varcoe check out plans for the 10 new pensioner housing units. Photo / Waipa District Council

The one-bedroom, one-storey units will be built on the corner of Thompson St and Shakespeare St in Leamington, next to the council’s Vaile Court complex of housing for the elderly, which has 17 tenants.

Money for the new pensioner units was put aside in 2018 and the council had originally planned to have the units occupied by late 2020.

“Since then, the world has been turned upside down with Covid and subsequent supply chain issues. But we’ve held the course and I know all councillors are really, really pleased to see this development finally getting under way,” O’Regan said

The plan is to start building in November and the council was currently working through a tender process, she said. Until then, final costs would be unknown but should remain within a budget already set by the council. That budget would remain confidential until tenders had been let.

The new units will each include a bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and living area as well as an outdoor space. They will be constructed to a six Homestar rating, meaning they will be warmer, drier and healthier – plus cheaper to run – than some other new builds.

The units will be owned by the council but leased to Habitat for Humanity to manage, initially for 10 years with a five-year right of renewal. Habitat for Humanity will select tenants and manage the new complex. The existing Vaile Court units will continue to be managed by the council along with other council-owned units in Te Awamutu and Kihikihi.

O’Regan acknowledged existing Vaile Court tenants will suffer some disruption while trees on the building site are removed and a new driveway and entrance are built.

“They have been very understanding so far because, more than anyone, they appreciate how much this housing is needed.”

Waipā District Council already provides housing for the elderly to 107 people in seven complexes across the district. There are currently 65 people on the waiting list for a place in a council-owned unit.