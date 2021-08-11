Leaky homes: Another major lawsuit ends with finding James Hardie cladding not to blame

Nine days after James Hardie received a $1.25 m out-of-court payment, a Wellington court said shoddy building and not James Hardie products were to blame for leaky building problems. Photo / 123RF

The cladding system at the centre of multimillion dollar lawsuits has been vindicated after a years-long court case involving 144 homeowners.

In the second setback for homeowners suing James Hardie in as many weeks, the High Court in Wellington found the Harditex product was not a cause of weathertightness issues.

The court issued a statement this morning outlining a new judgment, less than two weeks after a massive Auckland High Court class action was settled out of court.

The High Court at Wellington said James Hardie owed homeowners a duty of care, but found homeowners hadn't proved Harditex caused the weathertightness issues.

The case was sometimes referred to as the Cridge Litigation.

"The Court found that the product, assessed against established building science, was not flawed in its design, had been adequately tested and had independent endorsement."

In a press release, the court said James Hardie gave sufficient technical assistance and this guidance was properly directed to "the reasonably competent builder".

The court said Harditex was not proved to be materially different from sheet cladding products that preceded it.

The Court's conclusion was that the inherent flaws alleged were not proved, and the sheet was a conceptually sound product.

The product could be installed in a way that would provide a weathertight house, the court found.

In a statement, James Hardie said it was pleased with the outcome, and was sympathetic to the troubles of leaky homeowners.

"The company notes that the plaintiffs have the right to appeal the court's judgement in the Cridge litigation," the company's Australia and New Zealand country manager John Arneil said.