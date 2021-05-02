Leading aircraftsman on indecent assault, drug charges in court martial

Leading aircraftman Nicole Leger (centre) at her court martial in Upper Hutt. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

A member of the Air Force is accused of taking MDMA and indecently assaulting a comrade at a house party.

But her lawyer says her drink was spiked and she cannot be blamed for "the train wreck which followed".

Leading Aircraftsman Nicole Leger appeared before a court martial in Upper Hutt this morning, where she pleaded not guilty to charges of consuming and offering to supply MDMA, indecent assault, and an alternative charge of assault on her fellow service person.

Leger cried as the charges were read out in the court martial hearing in Upper Hutt this morning.

According to co-prosecutor Ty Hart, the alleged offending happened during a party at Leger's flat in Lower Hutt in June last year.

He said the complainant, who was sober driving and showed up to the party with her husband, was tired and asked Leger if she could lie down and rest in her bedroom.

Leger led her to the room and told the pair they could have sex in her bed if they wanted to, Hart said.

She remained and touched the complainant's shoulders for a while before leaving.

Leger returned to the bedroom two more times during the night, the first time leaning over the bed close enough that the complainant woke to the feeling of Leger's breath on her face, Hart said.

The second time the complainant awoke to Leger allegedly lying fully across her body, touching her face, saying "your lips" and moving her face towards her as if she were about to kiss her.

"[The complainant] pushed [Leger] away and said 'if you do that to me again I'll f***ing kill you.' [Leger] responded by saying she had taken MDMA and offered some to [the complainant], which she declined," Hart said.

The complainant then left the bedroom and returned to the party.

Hart said witnesses observed Leger throughout the night excessively touching her face, making "very abnormal tongue and jaw movements", and telling people "don't judge me, I've had MDMA" and that she was "high as f***".

Defence lawyer Michael Bott said "Hell" had been "unleashed and inflicted" on his client, who was the victim of drink-spiking.

In an earlier statement, Leger said she had an aversion to drugs and would never have knowingly taken MDMA, however she had a recollection of someone telling her she had just consumed a drink with MDMA in it.

"Ms Leger did not knowingly consume MDMA, therefore she cannot and should not be held criminally responsible for the train wreck which followed," Bott said.

"It does not appear that anyone within the New Zealand Defence Force followed up or investigated Ms Leger's claims that she unwittingly consumed a drink spiked with an illicit substance."

He also said touching someone's face and commenting "those lips" was not behaviour that should be labelled indecent assault, and that it was "drawing too long a bow".

The court martial is expected to last into tomorrow.