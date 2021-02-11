Lead in the water: No sign of lead contamination in Waikouaiti River samples

Latest water samples were taken from the Waikouaiti River last week, which had no contamination. Photo / Google

The Otago Regional Council reported today initial samples taken from the Waikouaiti River show no signs of lead contamination.

Samples were taken of river water upstream and downstream of the intake for the Waikouaiti raw water reservoir on the morning of February 4.

"Lead was below detectable levels in both of the water samples."

ORC chief executive Sarah Gardner said the two samples were useful and would help the council direct its investigation.

"We will continue to investigate because it is absolutely imperative that we deliver an answer about the river water that can be trusted by the impacted communities.

"ORC and the DCC are collaborating on a wide-ranging catchment study of the Waikouaiti River, including water and sediment sampling. The results of this week's sediment sampling are likely next week, with additional monitoring to be undertaken in the meantime," Gardner said.