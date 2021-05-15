Laura Fergusson Trust rehabilitation centre closure: Former residents share love story

Angela and Craig Shore met at the Laura Fergusson Rehabilitation Centre. Photo / Brett Phibbs

She was in unit 43, he was in the main house, and it was love at first sight.

They were both at Laura Fergusson Rehabilitation Centre - a recently, and controversially, closed home and respite care unit for disabled young people - for different reasons, but the friendship developed in the safety of its Epsom surrounds would eventually lead them down the aisle.

Today, Craig and Angela Shore will join other former residents and their supporters at a rally at the centre's semi-abandoned site.

They're part of a campaign, including a petition asking for the Government to step in, to stop the Laura Fergusson Trust's planned sale of the site.

For Craig the move from hospital to residential care came as he began the long recovery from a motorcycle crash the details of which are still foggy to him 31 years on.

The incident left with head injuries so severe he still lives with the effects - including the loss of 90 per cent of his sight in one eye and 30 per cent in the other.

The now 56-year-old spent three years at Laura Fergusson from 1990, meeting his future wife, 49, when she moved out of the family home and into the centre.

Laura Fergusson gave her independence in a place suited to her disabilities - she has cerebral palsy, epilepsy and tunnel vision as a result of injuries received in a car crash when she was six weeks old, Angela said.

"From day one it was just the bee's knees."

It got better - she soon met the love of her life.

"I just instantly fell in love with Craig. I saw he was a really caring and loving person, he would help everybody out."

The pair developed a friendship, but happily ever after took a little longer - Craig married another woman and had a daughter.

When that relationship ended, Angela wasted no time, taking a $350 taxi trip across Auckland to her old friend's house.

"[Halfway there] I called him and said I'll be there in 20 minutes … start packing, you're coming home with me."

After double-checking he could bring his flash new TV with him, Craig Shore gathered his belongings.

"I couldn't pack my bags fast enough."

In 2013, they were married at Manly Beach and now share a home in Silverdale with their two dogs.

Both are bemused by the loss of the centre that brought their lives happily together.

"Why? It's done such a lot for so many people," Craig Shore said.

"If it wasn't for Laura Fergusson, I would've had to go to a lunatic asylum [when I left hospital]. I've come a long, long way."

The main house, where their friendship first began, is long gone, although Angela Shore still finds herself looking for it.

"Every time I go past there now I just want to cry."