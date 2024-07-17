The view of State Highway 2 at Devil's Elbow a couple of weeks ago shows the scale of the reinstatement project. Tonight is the last night of major works in that area.

Night work on State Highway 2 south between Whirinaki and Tutira concludes tonight.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi closed that section of the highway to general traffic on Monday night and again last night to allow for unrestricted reinstatement works at Devil’s Elbow and Waikoau Hill.

The road will be closed again from 9pm today through to 5am tomorrow.

Transport Rebuild East Coast alliance crews have been resurfacing the road at Devil’s Elbow, blasting unstable rocks at Waikoau Hill, finishing off drainage and culvert work at Devil’s Elbow and Tangoio, and installing new guardrails.

NZTA said the aim was to get as much of that work done across the three nights as possible.