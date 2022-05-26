Last chance for Nasa balloon lift-off from Wanaka today

Nasa's super pressure balloon last took flight from Wanaka in 2017. Photo / Nasa /Bill Rodman

Today will be the final chance for Nasa's super pressure balloon to launch.

The fifth launch attempt scheduled yesterday was canceled because of unacceptable wind conditions.

Nasa's balloon programme office chief Debbie Fairbrother said the reason behind the cancellation was that both surface and upper-level winds were above 10 knots.

"A high-pressure system that would have brought the exact wind conditions we needed did not arrive in time for Thursday's launch attempt," she said.

Upcoming campaigns in Sweden and the United States have meant today's scheduled launch will be the sixth and final attempt in Wanaka.

"We're hopeful that everything will align for this final attempt," Fairbrother said.

The final launch is scheduled to lift off between 8am-11:30am.

If lift-off does happen today, locals are encouraged to avoid visiting the airport.

Optimal locations for safe viewing can be found on the Wanaka Airport's social media channels.