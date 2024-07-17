The fund was established in 2020 by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) and was designed to stimulate domestic tourism and travel between regions through events.

“This is intended to support the tourism and events sector and replace some of the spending from international tourists due to the border closure as a result of Covid-19,” Nunn said.

“With approximately $80,000 in the pot for distribution, recipients can expect anywhere from $5000 to $30,000 depending on the number of applicants received and the calibre of events.

“The fund will support new and existing events that drive out-of-region visitation.”

Whitianga Oceans Festival experienced a rebirth in 2023 with assistance from the fund.

Through the fund, DHC aimed to build a stronger calendar of events that would collectively showcase the essence of the Coromandel while stimulating and enhancing the economic wellbeing of the region and providing significant flow-on benefits to tourism businesses, she said.

“The purpose of the fund is to stimulate ‘out of region’ visitation through funding events that will encourage revenue missed by the absence of international visitors.”

One of the criteria for the fund was to ensure events are actively engaging in sustainability actions and helping make a contribution to enhancing the social, cultural and biodiversity of Hauraki-Coromandel, she said.

Nunn listed a couple of success stories including the annual Whitianga Oceans Festival.

“With a regional scallop rahui put in place in 2020, the festival committee decided to relaunch the event to what was previously all about consuming the scallop to championing local kaimoana.

“This approach allowed the festival to be a platform for sustainable fishing through an educational and support capacity, while still providing an opportunity for the region to maximise its value.”

Another example was the Whitianga Run Fest with goals to improve physical fitness, mental fitness and environmental regeneration.

“Not only did this event drive out-of-region visitation and generate a financial contribution to the local economy, it also engaged in environmental initiatives that helped reduce its footprint in the Hauraki-Coromandel.”

Applications can be made online via a registration form.

“Applications will be assessed and weighted on criteria by a representative from the Hauraki District Council, Thames Coromandel District Council and DHC,” Nunn said.

Applications thecoromandel.com/industry/regional-event-fund-application close on July 25.







