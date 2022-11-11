The main convoy of Tribesmen MC members is stopped at a Police drink driving and licensing checkpoint. Video / NZ Herald

Police are continuing to monitor a gathering at an Auckland vineyard this evening for the Tribesmen motorcycle gang’s 40th-anniversary celebration.

There is a visible presence of police staff around the area as there is anticipated to be a large number of vehicles travelling to this event.

Inspector Matt Laurenson said: “Our focus is to disrupt any unlawful activity or wider harm on the road, with the event expected to run late into the evening.”

Police are yet to report any disturbances thus far this evening but are enforcing a “zero-tolerance policy for anti-social, dangerous, or intimidating behaviour on the roading network,” said Laurenson.

Police conducted drink-driving tests and inspected Tribesmen members' motorcycles at a checkpoint in Kumeū. Photo / NZME

Police speak to a member of the Tribesmen ahead of the gang's 40th-anniversary celebrations at a Kumeū vineyard. Photo / NZME

The president of the Tribesmen motorcycle gang, Dion “Buzz” Snell, who was shot in Ōtara on Monday, is among those attending after being discharged from hospital earlier today.

More than 100 patched members and prospects were expected to ride their motorcycles across Auckland today, in a gang run which ended at the Allely Estate vineyard in Kumeū.

The first convoy of dozens of gang members arrived at the vineyard just after midday and were stopped at a checkpoint where police conducted drink-driving tests and inspected the motorcycles.

Police are encouraging members of the public to report any incidents of unlawful or intimidating behaviour taking place so these can be followed up, via their 105 phone service.