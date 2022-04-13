Police have swarmed a Henderson property after a person barricaded themselves inside and started hurling threats.
Police were executing a search warrant at an address in Henderson Valley Rd around 6am today.
Traffic around the area is gridlocked.
The person then barricaded themselves inside the property.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
A large number of police are at the scene as they attempt to safely resolve the situation and cordons are in place around the address as a precaution, a police media spokesperson said.
Henderson Valley Rd between Great South Rd and Smythe Rd is closed and detours are in place. Buses on routes 141 and 142 are also taking a different route while the operation is under way.
The cordoned-off property is opposite Auckland Council Henderson Service Centre.
A motorist told the Herald traffic was at a standstill on Great North Rd with between 40 and 50 cars stopped as they tried to turn right onto the closed Henderson Valley Rd.