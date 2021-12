Fire crews have been called to a large diesel spill at the Christchurch City Council civic offices. Photo / George Heard

Fire crews have been called to a large diesel spill at the Christchurch City Council civic offices.

They were called to the incident on Hereford St at 7am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said 250L of diesel has been spilled.

She said it has been isolated now and they are liaising with the building owners.

A spokesperson for the council confirmed the spill was in the basement of the building.