Let councils work hard to save money on providing basic services so they / we can afford a few architectural gems that lift the spirit, boost the economy generally, and leave something special for all to enjoy.

David Hopkins, Remuera.

Power to the people

Too many New Zealanders are paying too much for food, water, electricity and housing, essentials for life of every person.

New Zealand produces these “essentials” abundantly and cheaply to meet legitimate needs of the people. Why do New Zealanders pay so much?

Your Power To The People article series provides analysis about people unable to pay high-cost power bills, disconnection/reconnection fees plus company responses.

Every home needs basic lighting and power for cooking and heating at minimal cost, which requires cheap electricity. People in huge luxury houses, profitable businesses and high-tech data centres using massive amounts of water and electricity should pay market rates.

The modest majority of New Zealand citizens and ratepayers want an equitable system, good wages and affordable essential services. This requires the Government and multinational corporations to do better act in the interest of our people and the environment.

Laurie Ross, Glen Eden.

Get housing right

It seems that Housing Minister Chris Bishop thinks Auckland’s main purpose is to boost the economy and he knows just how to achieve it – by building lots of high-rise apartment blocks next to railway stations without any consideration for the environment.

Forget good design, volcanic views and character areas. He is driven by a mindless economic imperative that will allow developers to throw up the slums of the future.

He portrays himself as a housing warrior but he will find that Aucklanders disagree. We want more housing but not at the detriment of this beautiful city.

Margot McRae, Devonport.

A bilingual world worth striving for

Your editorial (July 30) sums up the continued opposition of some of our leaders to all things Māori. Changing the position of the words on our passport – puting New Zealand above Aotearoa – is a symbolically significant, but petty and ridiculous decision, which sadly may gain support from those who firmly believe English, and all things English, should forever come first.

We have a unique culture in this country, thanks to the courage, persistence and generosity of the indigenous people, and we should treasure it, not fear it. The language, still at risk, is essential to the culture, so its status should always be recognised, and its wider use ecouraged. The English language, on the other hand, faces no such threats. It’s always going to be dominant.

A bilingual, bicultural country would be a goal worth striving for. I, for one, would rather live in it rather than in a colourless, defensively monolingual world.

J.A. Mills, Whangārei.

Passport to discovery

New Zealanders travel. A lot. Most who travel as tourists do so to experience other cultures.

How proud most of us are of our bilingual passport cover which acknowledges we are a forward-looking country that respects the indigenous culture of those who were here before.

How embarrassing it is that our Government is changing this as if it’s a good thing.

Samantha Cunningham, Henderson.

A unique bicultural society

I enjoyed the irony in your editorial (July 30) on the proposed switch in the order of name on the cover of the Aotearoa New Zealand passport.

Like, is this what is exercising our Government while our country suffers from the major effects of climate change? While house prices are out of reach for many families and homelessness is increasing? While healthcare access and treatment is limited? And the impact of inflation steadily bites the most disadvantaged citizens?

Aotearoa New Zealand has a unique bicultural society which increasingly embraces the original indigenous culture whose language has sound and meaning which English, the second culture, does not.

Nobody knows where “Zealand” even is, do they?

Christine Keller Smith, Northcote Point.