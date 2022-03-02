A large blaze has severely damaged a commercial building in Auckland's Morningside. Photo / File

A large blaze has kept fire crews busy in central Auckland overnight.

Up to 40 firefighters were called to a commercial property on New North Rd, in Morningside, about 10.30pm after reports of a huge fire.

Northern fire communications manager Paul Radden said the building was "well alight" when crews arrived.

They worked for more than four hours to extinguish the blaze and left the scene about 3.30am.

Radden said he had no idea of the cause of the fire but that it was not being treated as suspicious at this stage.

There were no reports of injuries and no other properties were threatened, he said.