Four fire crews attended the Stonedon Drive blaze. Photo / File

Fire crews have been battling a fire in an 8m-high factory building in Auckland’s East Tāmaki this morning.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said crews were called at 4.30am to Stonedon Drive and found the fire in the centre of the building.

No one was injured in the blaze, the spokesman said. It was extinguished by around 5am but there was extensive smoke logging in the building.

Four crews, a ladder truck and support vehicles responded.