Firefighters at the Kiroms Convenience Store, in Morningside, Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A convenience store in Auckland central has been left destroyed after a fire ripped through it late last night.

Up to 40 firefighters were called to the property on New North Rd, in the suburb of Morningside, after reports of a huge fire about 10.30pm.

A witness at the scene said the fire was at the Kiroms Convenience Store.

Up to 17 fire trucks could be seen at the height of the blaze, the witness said.

Photos show the inside of the shop scorched; with grocery items and shelves left blackened.

Northern fire communications manager Paul Radden said the building was "well alight" when crews arrived.

They worked for more than four hours to extinguish the blaze and left the scene about 3.30am.

Radden said he had no idea of the cause of the fire but that it was not being treated as suspicious at this stage.

There were no reports of injuries and no other properties were threatened, he said.