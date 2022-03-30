Emergency services are at a large fire at a commercial premises on State Highway 1 in Levin.
Firefighters from around the district are trying to put out the fire on the corner of Keepa and SH1/Oxford St.
The fire appears to be at the Te Runanga o Raukawa building, next to the Z petrol station.
The petrol station has been evacuated as a precaution and the pumps have been shut down.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The fire is well involved and police are assisting with traffic management, a police statement said.
The sole-occupant is out of the building and is not reported to be injured.
Images are of the fire are emerging showing large plumes of smoking coming from the building.
The road is closed between Seddon and SH1 and diversions are in place.