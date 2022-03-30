Voyager 2021 media awards
Large fire at commercial premises in Levin, emergency services rushing to the scene

Emergency services are at the scene of a large fire on State Highway 1 in Levin. Photo / David Growcott

NZ Herald

Emergency services are at a large fire at a commercial premises on State Highway 1 in Levin.

A building on State Highway 1 in Levin is on fire. Photo / Tori Bramley
Firefighters from around the district are trying to put out the fire on the corner of Keepa and SH1/Oxford St.

The fire appears to be at the Te Runanga o Raukawa building, next to the Z petrol station.

The petrol station has been evacuated as a precaution and the pumps have been shut down.

The fire is well involved and police are assisting with traffic management, a police statement said.

The sole-occupant is out of the building and is not reported to be injured.

Large plumes of smoke can be seen coming from the commercial building. Photo / Tori Bramley
Images are of the fire are emerging showing large plumes of smoking coming from the building.

The fire is at a building next to the Z petrol station in Levin. Photo / David Growcott
The road is closed between Seddon and SH1 and diversions are in place.