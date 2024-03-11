How much money Kiwis lost to scammers last year, Wellington Water comes under fire again and school fizzy drink ban falls. Video / NZ Herald

Emergency services are responding to an “incident” involving an inbound flight to Auckland International Airport this afternoon.

More than 10 Hato Hone St John vehicles are at the airport.

“We were notified at 3.58pm and are currently on scene with four ambulances, two operations managers, one major incident support team vehicle, one command unit and two rapid response vehicles,” said a St John statement.

An Auckland Airport spokesperson said its emergency service team were assisting St John after a request for medical support from a Latam Airlines flight from Sydney.

Additional ambulances were also responding to the incident.

Police said they were aware of the incident and referred all other inquiries to Hato Hone St John.

It is believed several people were injured in the incident.

- More to come