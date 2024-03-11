Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Large emergency response at Auckland International Airport after ‘incident’ on flight from Sydney

NZ Herald
Quick Read
How much money Kiwis lost to scammers last year, Wellington Water comes under fire again and school fizzy drink ban falls. Video / NZ Herald

Emergency services are responding to an “incident” involving an inbound flight to Auckland International Airport this afternoon.

More than 10 Hato Hone St John vehicles are at the airport.

“We were notified at 3.58pm and are currently on scene with four ambulances, two operations managers, one major incident support team vehicle, one command unit and two rapid response vehicles,” said a St John statement.

An Auckland Airport spokesperson said its emergency service team were assisting St John after a request for medical support from a Latam Airlines flight from Sydney.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Additional ambulances were also responding to the incident.

Police said they were aware of the incident and referred all other inquiries to Hato Hone St John.

It is believed several people were injured in the incident.

- More to come

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
An ambulance at Auckland International Airport after several passengers were reportedly injured during a Latam flight from Sydney. Photo / Dean Purcell
An ambulance at Auckland International Airport after several passengers were reportedly injured during a Latam flight from Sydney. Photo / Dean Purcell

Latest from New Zealand