Lanes cleared after rush hour crash on Newmarket viaduct

A stretch of innercity motorway in Auckland is now clear after a crash on Newmarket's Viaduct clogged up rush-hour traffic.

Motorists were told to not travel south after two lanes were left blocked on the Southern Motorway near Newmarket.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said the crash was now cleared, with all lanes south over the viaduct available again.

Around 8am, two right-hand lanes heading southbound just after Gillies Ave were blocked.

A picture from the Southern Motorway crash scene showed a vehicle straddling two lanes, facing the wrong direction.

Anyone heading south was told to expect delays and asked to consider putting off their journey until later if possible.

Live traffic maps showed a gridlocked section through Spaghetti Junction, stretching back to St Mary's Bay and the link to an already busy Northwestern Motorway.

Those caught in the traffic mayhem were asked to merge left to pass with care.