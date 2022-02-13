Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Lakes ranked second-lowest for Māori children immunised out of 20 DHBs

5 minutes to read
Te Arawa drive-through make plans to provide vaccinations 7-days a week. Photo / File

Te Arawa drive-through make plans to provide vaccinations 7-days a week. Photo / File

Sammy Carter
By
Sammy Carter

Multimedia journalist

Poor experiences with healthcare and a lack of vaccination education could be behind lags in child immunisation rates in the Lakes District Health Board area.

However, the iwi-led Covid-19 vaccination centre is looking at ways

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.