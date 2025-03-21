On the night before the March 30 crash, Megat had been out playing badminton until around midnight, was heard talking in the early hours of the morning, and was woken around 6.30am to go and get the rental vehicle.
During the drive, the group in the Mitsubishi talked about when they had gone to bed the previous night.
One of them later gave evidence to Coroner Alexandra Cunninghame that Megat “made it clear to us in the morning ... that he had only had three hours of sleep”.
This person also said that Megat said he was feeling sleepy and “I remember reaching over and giving him a neck massage to help him stay awake”.
Another of the group said that Megat was “adamant” that he should keep driving.
A motorist who witnessed the crash said the Mitsubishi crossed the centreline, then cut back in but overcorrected and flipped, rolling down the centreline towards the oncoming traffic.
It hit the front of the Lexus, and Woodham lost control of his motorcycle and slid into the back of the Lexus.
Everyone did their best to assist
The motorist, who had first-aid training, stopped to assist, as did an off-duty firefighter and a family in a campervan who had been in front of the Lexus.
“The statements from the various witnesses to the accident set out in detail how everyone who came across the accident did their best to assist in traumatic circumstances.”
Coroner Cunninghame said the weather was fine and the road was dry.
