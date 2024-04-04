Megat Ashman Aqif Megat Irman Jefni, Phillip Wayne Woodham and Wan Adlina Alisa were killed in a horror crash at Lake Pukaki during Easter Weekend.

Police can now release the names of the people killed in a quadruple fatal crash at Lake Pukaki in the South Island during Easter weekend.

They were Gavin James William Beere, 85, of Christchurch, Megat Ashman Aqif Megat Irman Jefni, 21 and Wan Adlina Alisa, 20, of Christchurch, and Phillip Wayne Woodham, 71, of Ashburton.

The crash involved two vehicles and Woodham on his motorcycle between Hayan Road and Tekapo Canal Rd, on State Highway 8 in Pūkaki.

It was one of two crashes on the same stretch of road within less than two hours, with about 20 or more people involved across the two separate incidents.

Emergency services at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on State Highway 8 at Pukaki. Photo / supplied

Phillip Woodham was an ex-army commander who was happiest while riding.

Patriots Defence Motorcycle Club South Island president Darren Dumble expressed the club’s extreme sadness upon learning of the death of their “brother-in-arms, Woody”.

“Woody was a real genuine Kiwi who loved to ride and loved his mates.

“He loved nothing better than turning up to a club function with a cheeky grin and a bunch of tall stories told with a dry wit,” he said.

Alisa and Jefni were both Malaysian students who had been studying at the University of Canterbury.

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has shared his condolences to the families of the two students on Facebook.

“Condolences to the families of two Malaysian students who died in a road accident in Lake Tekapo, New Zealand,” he posted.

“I also pray for the three more Malaysian students who were injured in this incident to be healed as soon as possible.”

The other three injured are named as Nur Firas Wafiyyah and Lya Issable Walton, also students from Canterbury, and Muhamad Faris Mohd Fairusham from Victoria University of Wellington.

The Saad Foundation College in Malacca posted that Wan Nur Adlina Alisa was a former student of the college.

Police told the media “a complex and lengthy investigation” lies ahead following the crash and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.