Hawke’s Bay Airport now has direct weekday flights to and from Tauranga.

North Island airline Sunair began offering its new Napier-Tauranga-Hamilton service on Monday.

The airline has a fleet of six-seater (five-passenger) and four-seater (three-passenger) planes for use in the new service.

Sunair pilot Paul Corrin with the first passenger to use the new Napier-Tauranga-Hamilton service on Monday, Jack. Photo / HB Airport

The flights cost $390 one way and $780 return to Tauranga or Hamilton.

The service departs Napier at 8.30am on weekdays and returns from Hamilton at 2pm.

Depending on bookings, the flight to Hamilton will not always go through Tauranga and will sometimes be direct.

Air NZ and Sunair are the only two commercial airlines that service Hawke’s Bay Airport in Napier (apart from private chartered flights).

Nelson-based airline OriginAir began offering some flights in and out of Napier in late 2021 but has since stopped that service.

Air NZ does not offer any direct Napier-to-Tauranga or Napier-to-Hamilton flights, but passengers can reach those destinations via Auckland or Wellington with the airline.

Sunair began offering flights to and from Hawke’s Bay Airport in June last year with a Napier-to-Wairoa and Napier-to-Gisborne service. Those flights are still available.

Hawke's Bay Airport currently has two commercial airlines which offer regular flights in and out of Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

Sunair Aviation flight operations manager Dan Power said the airline’s expansion to offer more flights to and from Napier marked a significant milestone.

“These new routes are tailored to strengthen the economic and social bonds between these thriving cities.

“By offering a reliable and swift travel solution, we’re opening up new opportunities for businesses and travellers alike, making it easier than ever to navigate the heart of the North Island.”

A Hawke’s Bay Airport spokesperson said Sunair was “extremely flexible”.

“If there are five passengers going to Hamilton in the morning, it will go direct and not stop in the other locations.

“If they see high demand for services in booking periods, they will add additional flights to support. They are a great little airline.”

Hawke’s Bay Airport chairwoman Wendie Harvey said business passengers would especially welcome the new service.

“These new services connect two fast-growing regions with Hawke’s Bay and provide a viable alternative to travel by road.

“We’re grateful to Sunair for collaborating with us, for seeing the need, for stepping up to provide these new services, and for being extremely flexible in how these services are delivered.

“Road connections between Hawke’s Bay, Hamilton and Tauranga are challenged by road works, delays, and detours.”

