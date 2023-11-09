Freshwater gold clams.

Rotorua’s Lake Ōkataina will be open on weekends at set times as new biosecurity protections against the spread of the freshwater gold clams come into effect for Te Arawa lakes at midday today.

A new designated wash station at a commercial site needs to be used, with the cost ranging from $5 to $10 depending on the cycle chosen. An online form will also need to be completed before entering the lake.

A Ministry for Primary Industries spokesperson told the Rotorua Daily Post the planned temporary wash station at Lake Ōkataina was no longer needed as there was now a permanent designated wash station.

Biosecurity New Zealand had announced Lake Ōkataina, which holds cultural significance and is a popular trout fishing destination, would be closed, under the Biosecurity Act, to boating and fishing for a month at the beginning of October to install protections against the freshwater gold clams.

This was extended for another two weeks for the installation of greater protection measures against the invasive gold clam.

Gold clams, also known as Asian clams, feed on plankton most native species survive on, reproduce rapidly, and can clog infrastructure in the water.

Eradication had never been achieved overseas but efforts have begun to stop the clams spreading from Waikato.

Biosecurity New Zealand deputy director-general Stuart Anderson said Lake Ōkataina would partially re-open to boaties Friday to Sunday from 6.30am to 7pm

Boaties must clean their boat and trailer at the designated wash station in Rotorua on the same day as entering the water, heading directly to the lake after cleaning.

The designated wash station is at The Wash Place, a commercial facility at 338 Te Ngae Rd. There would be a cost depending ranging between $5 and $10 depending on the cycle chosen, and paid for with debit and credit cards, and coins.

Boaties also had to complete an online form - via a QR code or website provided at the wash station - to prove they had completed the required wash-down before they could enter the lake.

Before entering any Te Arawa lakes, boaties who had been in the Waikato River within 30 days needed to clean their boat at the designated wash station.

The new measures were in addition to the clam-specific Check Clean Dry requirements for any boats that had been in the Waikato River.

Signs outlining these requirements would be at Lake Ōkataina and all other impacted lakes soon.

Anderson said the protection for Lake Ōkataina was stronger because it was of cultural significance to Ngāti Tarāwhai.

He said “extensive surveillance” showed that measures to stop the spread had been successful.

He thanked anglers and boaties for their patience, and Fish & Game, Te Arawa Lakes Trust, Ngāti Tarāwhai Iwi and local council for their support and assistance with implementing the new Controlled Area Notice (CAN) requirements.

Information on lake status could be found at Rotorua Lakes Council, Bay of Plenty Regional Council, and Te Arawa Lakes Trust.

Biosecurity New Zealand was working through options for further measures to stop the spread of the freshwater gold clams in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty, including working with partners to make additional wash stations available.

Check, clean and dry

Before moving between waterways you must do the following for all gear that comes into contact with water:

Check

Remove any plant matter and leave it at the site (the river or lake bank), or put it in the rubbish. Don’t wash it down any drain.

Clean

Dishwashing detergent is not effective against gold clams, but hot water is.

For absorbent material, such as lifejackets or clothing, wash with hot water above 60C for at least 1 minute; between 50-54C (hot household tap water) for at least 5 minutes; or above 45C for at least 20 minutes. Alternatively, soak items in a 10 per cent bleach solution.

Dry

Ensure gear is completely dry to touch, inside and out, then leave to dry for at least another 48 hours before using it.

Source: mpi.govt.nz