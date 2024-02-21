The Country Calendar episode about Geoff and Justine Ross' Lake Hawea Station has come under criticism online. Video / TVNZ

Lake Hāwea Station owner Justine Ross has been critically injured in a crash on a farm road.

Ross, founder of 42 Below Vodka, was one of three people injured when their vehicle rolled into a ditch on Sunday.

Two people received critical injuries and one was seriously hurt.

Geoff Ross said his wife and two family friends were involved in the crash, which was caused by a mechanical failure.

“Justine and one other occupant of the vehicle suffered critical injuries and were airlifted to Dunedin Hospital; the other occupant suffered moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance also to Dunedin Hospital.

“All three patients are expected to make a full recovery.”

The family thanked the fire and ambulance crews and Dunedin Hospital staff “for their incredible support”.

The three had to be freed by firefighters from the Lake Hāwea and Wānaka stations, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

Geoff Ross and Justine Ross on Lake Hawea Station.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said all three were taken to Dunedin Hospital, two by helicopter and one by ambulance.

The Serious Crash Unit and WorkSafe were both notified.

The Rosses, founders of the well-known vodka company, bought the 6500ha property in April 2018.

They have sparked debate over their farming practices and last year caused a storm in the rural community with a book that painted the station’s former owners in an unflattering light.