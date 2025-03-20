North Shore boy Lachie Love, 10, shortly after his diagnosis with the deadly DIPG brain tumour.

“Lachie was such a vibrant, funny and social kid and he was all about the people,” Liesje told the Herald.

“We have had so many people through our home to see him in the past week, he just loved everyone and everyone loved him.”

Liesje and Andy Love thanked everyone who had contributed to Lachie’s bucket list Givealittle page.

“Because of all your support, Lachie got to do so many awesome things as part of his bucket list, and leave lasting memories for his family and friends.”

Lachie’s battle with DIPG began in late December 2022, when he was diagnosed with the rare, terminal illness.

DIPG is an extremely aggressive cancer in the brain stem that grows into other tissue and cannot be surgically removed. It is described as being scattered through the tissue rather than a solid tumour. DIPG cases are always described as terminal.

Most children with DIPG survive only about nine months so as soon as he was diagnosed Lachie’s family set about creating memories and giving their boy amazing experiences.

There was swimming with dolphins, a VIP experience at the Ed Sheeran concert at Eden Park, a Harry Potter experience in Melbourne, epic Nerf gun battles with friends, movie marathons and adventure-packed road trips throughout New Zealand.

Lachie planned all the adventures, including an “epic Halloween party” for his friends which included a zombie shooting alley, popcorn and slushie machines and a photobooth.

Lachie Love on an adventure with little brother Harry.

January last year brought positive news for the Love family when it looked like Lachie’s tumour was shrinking. After months of using a wheelchair Lachie could walk holding the wall for support.

But in December the family were told a large cyst was growing inside the tumour near Lachie’s brainstem which was putting pressure on his brain.

Lachie Love, 10, died on Tuesday morning two and a half years after he was diagnosed with an untreatable DIPG brain tumour.

This was drained in January but Lachie continued to feel unwell and was struggling to speak and eat.

“We are hunkering down at home and eating rainbow layer cake, ordering Uber Eats feasts, and of course, buying vbucks for Fortnite!” Liesje said at the time.

She said Lachie was still enjoying having visitors and opening packages from his online shopping.

“He loved online shopping to the point my credit card was blocked because he had been shopping too much on Temu,” she said.

A week before Lachie died Liesje told friends he was “going downhill” and the family were told he had only weeks or days left.

Lachie’s speech was getting harder to understand but despite that, the food-lover still managed to eat and had “an Uber feast of his favourite Thai, Hell Pizza, Domino’s Pizza and fish and chips.”

“He ordered so much and had a bit of a smorgasbord he could graze from.”

He also met his new baby cousin.

Lachie Love and his younger brother Harry got to meet rugby legend Dan Carter when watching Ed Sheeran at Eden Park.

This week tributes flowed for the “larger than life” youngster. Heartfelt messages came, with senders ranging from friends Lachie made receiving treatment at Starship hospital to those who followed his journey on the Facebook page dedicated to his bucket list.

One touching message was from the mother of Caiden MacGibbon, who was also diagnosed with DIPG and met Lachie in hospital.

Caiden lost his battle with DIPG last November.

“Caiden and Lachie exchanged gifts with each other while they stayed in hospital together, and Liesje Love and I have messaged each other in the background at the times we needed to talk to someone who understood the heaviness of this diagnosis,” Jasmine MacGibbon said.

“You are a true hero Lachie, and will never be forgotten. I hope Caiden was there to take your hand Lachie as you entered a new dimension of the universe.”

Lachie Love on one of his many bucket list adventures after being diagnosed with DIPG.

Lachie’s battle highlighted to the Loves that more needs to be done for children with brain tumours.

“We need more research in this space because we are detecting these cancers earlier,” Liesje said in an earlier interview.

“Because of that, we are seeing longer survival rates for the kids so we need better treatment options.”

Liesje, a clinical psychologist, said the care process for children with terminal cancers also needed improving.

“I feel like they are forgotten kids because nothing can be done for them,” Liesje said.

“There is no support for us or respite support for us ... so there needs to be a better wraparound service.”

