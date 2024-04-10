L.A.B. frontman Joel Shadbolt's custom Harley Davidson.

By Sunlive

L.A.B. frontman Joel Shadbolt is parting ways with his beloved custom Harley Davidson in a unique auction, with profits going towards youth mental health charity, I Am Hope.

Over the past five years, Shadbolt has been collaborating with the team at East Coast Harley Davidson (ECHD) to create the L.A.B. Custom Harley, a media release from I Am Hope said.

The bike is a visual representation of L.A.B.’s debut album artwork, meticulously airbrushed by Anthony Brodie, the release said.

“This bike has been my pride and joy,” Shadbolt said.

L.A.B. frontman Joel Shadbolt. Photo / Alex Cairns

“Working with the ECHD team to bring this vision to life has been an absolute pleasure.

“It’s a head-turner, and the details are incredible. But the time has come to pass it on to someone who will cherish it as much as I have.”

The collector’s motorcycle was due to be revealed at the grand opening of the Capital Coast Harley Davidson in Wellington last Saturday by the team at the East Coast Harley Davidson dealership.

Its appeal doesn’t just stem from its visual aesthetics but also from the story behind its creation, making it a sought-after piece among motorcycle enthusiasts and collectors.

The Harley Davidson community has shown immense excitement as Harley Davidson dealership openings are a rare event, drawing in guests from all parts of Australia and New Zealand to celebrate the occasion.

But the real heart of this auction lies in the cause.

“Mike King and his team at I Am Hope do amazing things for Aotearoa,” Shadbolt said.

“I’m stoked to be able to give back to this incredible charity through the auction.”

The winning bidder won’t just own a stunning piece of motorcycle artistry; they’ll also receive six fully signed and framed L.A.B. vinyl collection, a personalised LABNZ number plate, and select L.A.B. merchandise.

This is a unique opportunity to own a piece of New Zealand music history, all while supporting a worthy cause.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Joel for his generosity,” I Am Hope founder, Mike King, said.

“This auction is a fantastic way to raise awareness for mental health struggles and the support services we offer. Every dollar raised makes a difference.”

The auction closes on April 17 and can be tracked here.























