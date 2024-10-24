“Pretty much from Canterbury southwards, temperatures will be low. There could be snow down to 500 metres for inland Canterbury and parts of Otago along with the wet weather.”

However, by Sunday, much of the low-pressure system that is forecast to soak the country on Saturday would weaken.

“We’re going to see showers in some places, especially in the morning,” Fernandes said.

“The rain then becomes confined to the western parts of the country. The west coasts of both North and South Islands, including Auckland down to Wellington and down to Southland could continue to see a few showers.”

Our current Severe Weather Outlook has a lot of potentially severe weather on Saturday 👀



There's a high risk we'll issue a Heavy Snow Warning for parts of inland Canterbury. Inland Otago is also at risk.



The snow could be heavy above 500m so something to keep an eye on! pic.twitter.com/vv83bKIKAk — MetService (@MetService) October 24, 2024

The system is forecast to weaken further and move off the country by Monday, however, showers may linger in western parts of both islands.

Temperatures are set to linger in the low 20s for much of the North Island on Saturday.

“For Northland, Auckland and Waikato, we’re seeing 20C on average,” Fernandes said.

“But if you head towards the eastern part of the island, Hawke’s Bay, the Wairarapa, and places like Whanganui we’re likely to see temperatures in the mid-20s.

“Even towards Wellington, we’re seeing temperatures towards the 20C mark.”

On Sunday, temperatures are forecast to take a downward turn.

“Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne will be reaching the mid-20s on Sunday, but elsewhere we will see a slight dip in temperatures from the high teens to the 20C mark.”

Fernandes said motorists need to be prepared for driving in wet conditions.

“Anyone who is heading out onto the road, particularly on Saturday, should be aware that wet weather will be around,” he said.

“People who are driving through the high country on the South Island, particularly Canterbury, should be aware that there could be snow.”

Motorists are also being urged by NZ Police and NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) to keep themselves and others safe on the roads this Labour weekend.

NZTA director of land transport Brent Alderton said with more traffic comes the need to take extra care.

“Holiday traffic means there will be congestion on highways in and out of the main urban centres on Friday and Monday. We’re asking everyone to make safe choices to protect themselves and others.

“Please be patient and drive at a safe speed, especially around and through road works. Crews have been out in recent months renewing and rebuilding roads across New Zealand’s state highway network and we urge drivers to take extra care at work sites.”

Police director of road policing superintendent Steve Greally reinforced there’s “no room for complacency”.

“Six lives were unfortunately lost on our roads over Labour weekend last year and we are determined not see a repeat of this,” he said.

Greally said staff will be working “tirelessly throughout the country” to make sure everyone remains safe.

“Those who blatantly choose to drive dangerously, whether it’s driving without a seatbelt or impaired by drugs and alcohol, using a mobile phone or speeding, they can expect to be ticketed.”

