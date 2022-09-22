Karangahake Range, Coromandel, once a gold mine and now Department of Conservation land. Photo / Richard Robinson

Karangahake Range, Coromandel, once a gold mine and now Department of Conservation land. Photo / Richard Robinson

The Greens are accusing the Labour Government of favouring industry over the environment after Labour decided not to back a bill to ban mining on conservation land and fulfil its promise from five years ago.

The Government says the private members' bill goes further than the 2017 commitment intended, including a clause to ban all coal mining, on any land, by 2025.

It also says it is concerned about how it could impact access to minerals guaranteed under Treaty settlements.

But Green MP Eugenie Sage, who wrote the bill, says the Government's response is a "smokescreen" with guarantees explicitly included that would protect Treaty settlements.

Other details, including around coal mines, could also be "ironed out" through the select committee process, she said.

"It is incredibly disappointing and indicates mining interests trump conservation."

Sage's bill would prohibit any new prospecting, exploration, or mining permits from being granted on public conservation land.

Green Party MP Eugenie Sage is a former Conservation Minister. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

It would also prevent access arrangements being granted for any such activity.

At present, only national parks, scientific and nature reserves, protected islands in the Hauraki Gulf and some other identified areas are protected from mining.

Sage said she had been blocked from pursuing the ban while she was Conservation Minister from 2017-2020 by NZ First, which did not want the policy applying to one-third of the conservation estate that is stewardship land.

Sage said with NZ First now out of the picture Labour had no excuse not to fulfil its 2017 promise.

Since then, applications for prospecting, exploration, and mining activities had been approved on thousands of hectares of conservation land, she said.

A Government spokeswoman said the Labour caucus had decided not to support the bill, drawn from the ballot, in August.

She said it was pursuing that commitment through the reclassifying stewardship land and tranche 2 of the Crown Minerals Act review.

"This is a significant work programme that will reclassify 2.5 million hectares of stewardship land (9 per cent of New Zealand's land area and almost 30 per cent of Department of Conservation estate), and will add further protections to preserve conservation and cultural values from the adverse effects of activities on conservation land, such as mining."

But Sage said that process could also see protections downgraded.

"It is really disappointing they made this promise in 2017, now the handbrake is gone the least they could do is let it go to select committee to hear what the public thinks."

Minerals West Coast has welcomed the news Labour is not supporting the bill but remained concerned it was committed to no new mines on conservation land, the Greymouth Star reported.

Environmental group Coromandel Watchdog handed over a petition signed by 11,000 people in August calling for an immediate moratorium on applications, processing or granting of prospecting, exploration or mining permits on public conservation land in Aotearoa.

New private members' bills

Meanwhile, three new private members' bills were drawn from the ballot on Thursday.

Act MP Karen Chhour's bill seeks to repeal a requirement for Oranga Tamariki to act in accordance with Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

National's Stuart Smith has proposed an amendment to the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act to make it easier for wineries to sell samples at the cellar door.

Labour MP Helen White's bill, meanwhile, seeks to restrict the ability for businesses to impose "restraint of trade" clauses in employment contracts.

White, an employment lawyer, started work on the bill after news emerged former Newshub journalist Tova O'Brien was forced to wait months before starting her new job at Today FM.

A bill needs a majority of the 120 MPs to pass. As Labour has a majority only bills it supports can pass.