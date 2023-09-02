Protestors with placards for Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki's Freedoms NZ political party disrupt the Labour Party election campaign launch at Aotea Centre in Auckland on 2 September 2023. Photo Claire Trevett

Dozens of protestors from fringe political party Freedom NZ have attempted to block the entrance of Labour’s campaign launch at Auckland’s Aotea Centre this morning.

Protestors chanted, ‘No more labour pains’ as a group of Labour supporters, including MPs, attempted to enter the venue.

MPs were yelled at by Vision NZ supporters as they entered the venue. Police have just arrived at the scene.

The protestors, holding holding placards for Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki’s Freedoms NZ party, put themselves at the entrance of the venue in an attempt to stop party faithful entering.

The move comes an hour before the campaign is due to launch, with Prime Minister and Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins giving the key note speech.

More to come.



