Live: National leader Christopher Luxon to face NZ First questions after final meeting

National leader Christopher Luxon is set to speak to reporters at the final meeting of his nationwide tour. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National Party leader Christopher Luxon is likely to go through another round of questions about whether he could work with New Zealand First and Winston Peters when he speaks to reporters today.

Luxon will be appearing close to his Botany electorate in Auckland for the final Get New Zealand Back on Track public meeting, part of a nationwide tour launched in May intended to encourage people to vote for National in the upcoming election.

The National leader has faced a barrage of questions about potential coalitions after Labour leader Chris Hipkins yesterday ruled out working with NZ First.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB this morning, Luxon would not address whether he would work with Peters and his party.

“I’m just not wasting time on thinking about other parties and want people to vote National. I don’t want people to think about strategic voting,” he said.

“They are not in Parliament, and according to our internal polls they won’t make Parliament.”

On Saturday, the Herald reported leaked internal polling from Labour that had NZ First at six per cent - above the five per cent threshold to enter Parliament.

Earlier this month, Curia, which also polled for the National Party, had NZ First above 5 per cent in the most recent poll for the Taxpayers’ Union.

Asked if would work with Peters if he had to, Luxon didn’t give a definitive answer.

“I don’t know him very well, but at the moment, it’s not a consideration.

“I am not interested in talking about any other parties than the National Party and if people don’t focus [on] voting National and talk about strategic voting, it will only make things confusing.”

Hipkins made his announcement yesterday ahead of the last sitting week of the 53rd Parliament, which begins today, and the beginning of formal campaigning this weekend.

Hipkins claimed Peters, along with Luxon and Act leader David Seymour, would lead a “coalition of fear” and a “government of cuts, chaos and confusion”, and ruled out forming a government not just with NZ First, but with National and Act as well.