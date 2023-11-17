Steve and Sarah Kelly, owners of Market St Bar and Eatery in Napier, have won the Supreme Award at the Napier CBD Star Awards. Photo / Warren Buckland

It has been a challenging journey, to say the least, for Napier’s Market St Bar and Eatery.

Couple Steve and Sarah Kelly opened the popular venue in mid-2019 and have since navigated the Covid pandemic, Cyclone Gabrielle and a downturn in the economy, which have all hit the hospitality industry.

On Wednesday night, they were given something to cheer about, picking up the Supreme Award at the Napier CBD Star Awards.

The judges labelled the venue “the total package” and commended its “community-minded approach and exceptional hosting skills”.

Steve said they were “absolutely blown away” to be recognised, particularly after a challenging year.

“We have owned bars and restaurants since 2006 and I would have to say this year in particular has been one of our more challenging ones.”

He said it was a credit to the entire team, which consists of about 32 people.

“The team were just fizzing. It was a bit of a pinch-yourself moment.”

They loved exceeding people’s expectations and “our goal is to be somebody’s favourite place to go”.

Popular dishes include Hawke’s Bay lamb, which features Arataki honey, and pub food such as chicken popcorn and burgers.

Market St Bar and Eatery is in a heritage building formerly occupied by The Cri bar and grill, which closed in 2013.

Steve said it had been a “labour of love” to get the building ready to reopen in 2019. The couple also had plans to open a new bar and eatery in Napier next year.

Hapī Ora cafe was the runner-up for the Supreme Award.

The annual Napier CBD Star Awards is organised by Napier City Business Inc. It celebrates businesses across all industries in the CBD.

THE 2023 WINNERS

Supreme Award: Market St Bar and Eatery

People’s Choice Award: Cool Toys

Digital Star Award: Cuteneys Cakes

New Business Award: Treehouse Foods NZ

Community Spirit Award: Hapī Ora cafe

Team Award: Market St Bar and Eatery

Hospitality Award: Teresa Cocktail Bar

Customer Service Award: Hallenstein Brothers

Business Services Award: The Team - Finance, Insurance & Property