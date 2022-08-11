Labour MP Dr Gaurav Sharma arriving at a Labour caucus meeting in November 2020. Photo / Getty Images

Speaker Trevor Mallard and several MPs have responded to a Labour backbencher's claims about bullying and gaslighting involving party whips and the Parliamentary Service.

The allegations, published in a column online in the NZ Herald this afternoon by Hamilton West MP Dr Gaurav Sharma, have been described as "extraordinary" and "brave".

Senior Labour ministers have also said they had not seen any bullying between MPs in the party.

In the column, Sharma took aim at Parliamentary Service, the party whips' offices and leaders, saying bullying was "rampant."

It remains unclear exactly what prompted Sharma's complaints.

Mallard said he would not discuss individual MPs or staff relationships.

"A practice was developed during the last Parliament and has continued into this Parliament where MPs who have ongoing staff relationship issues have been delayed in their appointment of new staff until the whips and Parliamentary Service are convinced they have sufficient skills to properly supervise them," he said.

Speaker Trevor Mallard said he would not discuss individual MPs or staff relationships. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Since writing the column Sharma has refused to comment further except only to mention: "I am not the bully."

When asked who the bully or bullies were, Sharma said: "We'll find out."

Asked about cases where an MP was allegedly bullied by another MP, Mallard said he expected to soon announce a new Commissioner of Parliamentary Standards, who would investigate allegations.

He said MPs and staff could go to the Commissioner if they were unsatisfied with the way a complaint had been handled.

National MP Chris Bishop described Sharma's allegations as "extraordinary".

"Dr Sharma is a very brave man to take a swing at both the prime minister and the deputy prime minister, they're extraordinary allegations for the Labour Party to answer," Bishop said.

"He talks specifically about the prime minister's office and the whip's office of the Labour Party in his article. He's clearly had a very tough time here and it's very brave of him to speak out," he said.

Senior Labour minister Willie Jackson said he'd never seen bullying in Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Senior Labour ministers Chris Hipkins and Willie Jackson both said they had not seen any bullying between MPs in the party.

"Never seen it in my life - we're a great whānau," Jackson said.

National MP Matt Doocey said: "I'm not sure why he's throwing his own whip's office under the bus."

Labour MPs so far have not supported the claims by Sharma, a first-term MP.

Fellow first-term Labour MP Dr Emily Henderson said she hadn't read Sharma's piece but hadn't experienced bullying within Parliament.

"What I've experienced is a bunch of people who have taken great heed of the Francis report and working very hard," the MP for Whangārei said.

National MP Chris Bishop described Sharma's allegations as "extraordinary". Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Francis Review into the Parliamentary workplace was done by Debbie Francis in 2019 and found bullying and harrassment was systemic and there was low accountability for bad behaviour - especially for MPs.

Changes since then include a code of conduct and attempts to address MPs who have repeated issues with staff.

Sharma, who worked as a general practitioner, has been in Parliament since winning the Hamilton West seat from National's Tim Macindoe in 2020.

He said despite an extensive review into bullying at Parliament and steps to handle complaints better, there was still no adequate process to deal with MPs bullying other MPs.

He took aim in his column at Parliamentary Service, claiming it worked "behind the scenes" with the party whips, party leader's offices and even the Prime Minister's office.

"Where concerns have been raised with Parliamentary Service about staff or MP colleagues showing unacceptable behaviours in some cases there does not appear to have ever been any investigation or an intent to investigate," he wrote.

"If anything, in my experience, when an MP raises serious concerns the Parliamentary Service steps back, stonewalls the conversation, ghosts the MP and throws them to the Whip's Office to be gaslighted and victimised further so that the party can use the information to threaten you about your long-term career prospects."

Among Sharma's accusations were that "you can go weeks and months before getting a reply to urgent issues".

"When they do have an answer it is seldom in writing and often from behind the desk of the party whips who - in my opinion, and based on what I have seen in my time in Parliament - use the Parliamentary Service to bully and harass their MPs 'to keep them in line.'"

He said "parliamentary staffers are leaving in droves" as a result.