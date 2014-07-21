Labour Leader David Cunliffe says a Government he led would invest up to $200 million over four years in development projects aimed at resuscitating flagging regional economies.
Speaking at Local Government NZ's conference in Nelson this morning, Mr Cunliffe said many regions across the country were currently struggling and were seeing a "steady erosion of opportunity and wealth".
"In region after region I've visited towns where major employers are downsizing or closing, a boat-builder in Northland, a timber mill in Rotorua, another two in South Otago, a heavy engineering firm in Taranaki, another in Dunedin.
"This is self-perpetuating - when young and talented New Zealanders leave to pursue opportunities that are no longer available in their own regions, they take with them the skills and energy needed to build for the next generation".
In a swipe at National's recent legislative roll back of parts of Labour's 2002 local government reforms, he put that down to the regions being "neglected" by the Government.