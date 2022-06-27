Paul Eagle's Mayoral announcement has been met with a mix of excitement and scorn, with some saying the Labour MP doesn't have what it takes to change the capital.

Eagle announced on Monday he would run – after months of speculation about his intentions.

"I'm running because Wellington needs new leadership that's strong and stable and they need someone who's prepared to put the mojo back into the capital city of Aotearoa New Zealand," he told the Herald.

However, Tory Whanau, who announced in November last year that she would run for Mayor, told the Herald Eagle is not "new leadership".

"He's very well known, he has recognition and he's been on councils – Paul has had influence on how the city is run, and yet we're still here.

"He's had his time, it's time for something new – energised leadership, and someone who can be a real champion for the city and that person is me."

Whanau says despite feeling Eagle is not the right person for the Mayoralty, she is excited to finally have someone officially in the race alongside her.

Tory Whanau. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"I announced [the bid for Mayor] last year and that's because I wanted to show Wellington I was committed to the campaign. I've found it frustrating not having anyone to debate with up until now but this is injecting some excitement and I really can't wait."

Current Mayor Andy Foster told the Herald Eagle's bid for Mayor showed he is "clearly not wanted by Labour".

Eagle criticised Foster, saying he should not run again and Foster came back strong, saying it was clear Eagle is unwanted.

Andy Foster. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"All I'm hearing is that he's lost in Parliament and invisible in his electorate ... Quite clearly Labour doesn't rate him - I would suspect they want someone else who they see as being more valuable in that seat he's obviously seen as not valuable in Parliament."

Foster declined to confirm if he will stand again, saying that announcement will come when he is ready – not when Eagle asks it of him.