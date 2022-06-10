Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

La Rambla of the South Seas: The Queen St we could have

7 minutes to read
La Rambla in Barcelona. If they're going to take our sailing trophy, why don't we take their street? Photo / supplied

Simon Wilson
Simon Wilson

OPINION

It's a broad pedestrian boulevard, lined with trees and full of people. It used to be lined with shops but these days the shops have mainly given way to cafes, hawkers and souvenir kiosks.

