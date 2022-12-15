Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

Kushlan Sugathapala: Must the Reserve Bank wreck the economy to fight inflation?

By Kushlan Sugathapala
5 mins to read
Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr. Photo / Mark Mitchell, File

OPINION:

“Monetary policy operates with long and variable lags. Accordingly, monetary policy in New Zealand is focused on the medium-term inflation outlook,” said Dr John McDermott, assistant governor and head of economics with the Reserve

