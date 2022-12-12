Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Sir Jim McLay: The importance of being entrenched

By Sir Jim McLay
5 mins to read
The PM is asked what she knew about the entrenchment clause in the Three Waters legislation. Video / Mark Mitchell

The PM is asked what she knew about the entrenchment clause in the Three Waters legislation. Video / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

New Zealand is the world’s eighth-oldest democracy.

Its Parliament (older than those of Canada or Australia) has functioned continuously for 158 years - since 1854.

It was the first country with genuine universal suffrage

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand