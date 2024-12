The search for three missing climbers on Aoraki/Mt Cook remains on hold and Sevu Reece has been discharged without conviction following an incident at a Cup Day party last year.

A collision involving a truck and a vehicle on State Highway 16 in West Auckland has left a driver seriously injured and caused lengthy traffic delays.

Police said the crash was reported at 3.30pm and occurred at a section of the highway near the intersection with Kennedys Rd in Kumeū.





NZTA said the all northbound lanes were opened on State Highway 16 north of Brigham Creek roundabout after being closed for vehicle recovery and clean-up operations.