A family member posted on social media that they last heard from the 36-year-old at 4am on Friday, and his phone had been handed into lost property at the airport.

Police were continuing to appeal to the public for information, and expressed 'serious concern' for Kory-Dean Wirihana.

On Sunday morning, they wrote that there had been “some new developments”, but Wirihana was still missing.

“We’ve seen the comments about possible sightings and want to thank everyone who’s reached out - we’ve reported all of them to the police.”

They were hopeful CCTV footage from the airport would provide answers, and said police were checking it thoroughly.

“We’re holding onto faith that we’ll have answers soon and that our brother will be home safe.”

They previously said they were worried about Wirihana’s mental health following the death of his husband.

- RNZ