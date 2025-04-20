Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Kory-Dean Wirihana, who ‘vanished’ at Auckland Airport, is still missing

RNZ
2 mins to read

Ex-tropical cyclone Tam continues to hit New Zealand. Frustration over alert systems in Auckland. Russia announces unexpected Easter truce with Ukraine. Video / NZ Herald
  • Kory-Dean Wirihana vanished from Auckland Airport after checking in for a flight to Christchurch.
  • His whānau reported possible sightings and are hopeful CCTV footage will provide answers.
  • Police expressed ‘serious concern’ for Wirihana and continue to appeal for public information.

By Lauren Crimp of RNZ

The whānau of a man who vanished from Auckland Airport on Friday morning say there have been multiple reports of possible sightings, and they’re holding out hope he’ll be found safe.

Kory-Dean Wirihana checked in for his flight to Christchurch and cleared security but never boarded his plane.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A family member posted on social media that they last heard from the 36-year-old at 4am on Friday, and his phone had been handed into lost property at the airport.

Police were continuing to appeal to the public for information, and expressed 'serious concern' for Kory-Dean Wirihana.
Police were continuing to appeal to the public for information, and expressed 'serious concern' for Kory-Dean Wirihana.

On Sunday morning, they wrote that there had been “some new developments”, but Wirihana was still missing.

“We’ve seen the comments about possible sightings and want to thank everyone who’s reached out - we’ve reported all of them to the police.”

They were hopeful CCTV footage from the airport would provide answers, and said police were checking it thoroughly.

“We’re holding onto faith that we’ll have answers soon and that our brother will be home safe.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

They previously said they were worried about Wirihana’s mental health following the death of his husband.

Police were continuing to appeal to the public for information, and expressed “serious concern” for Wirihana.

- RNZ

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand