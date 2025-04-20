- Kory-Dean Wirihana vanished from Auckland Airport after checking in for a flight to Christchurch.
- His whānau reported possible sightings and are hopeful CCTV footage will provide answers.
- Police expressed ‘serious concern’ for Wirihana and continue to appeal for public information.
By Lauren Crimp of RNZ
The whānau of a man who vanished from Auckland Airport on Friday morning say there have been multiple reports of possible sightings, and they’re holding out hope he’ll be found safe.
Kory-Dean Wirihana checked in for his flight to Christchurch and cleared security but never boarded his plane.