Kmart children’s toys recalled over choking hazard after two months on shelves

NZ Herald
An assortment of children’s toys sold at Kmart for two months has been recalled over choking hazard concerns.

The 3D Mini Animal Toys were stocked between June 12 and August 13.

“The product contains small parts that may separate from the toy and become a choking hazard,” the Ministry of

