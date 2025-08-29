An assortment of children’s toys sold at Kmart for two months has been recalled over choking hazard concerns.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Kmart children’s toys recalled over choking hazard after two months on shelves

An assortment of children’s toys sold at Kmart for two months has been recalled over choking hazard concerns.

An assortment of children’s toys sold at Kmart for two months has been recalled over choking hazard concerns.

The 3D Mini Animal Toys were stocked between June 12 and August 13.

“The product contains small parts that may separate from the toy and become a choking hazard,” the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) said.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment said the product contains small parts that may separate from the toy and become a choking hazard.

“There is a risk of serious injury or death by choking if small parts separate from the toy and a child places them in their mouth.”