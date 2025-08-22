Advertisement
Food recall: Viral Fruitae brand Lemon Flavour Sorbet recalled, undeclared allergen

Natasha Gordon
By
NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A viral product taking the internet by storm is urgently being recalled due to an undeclared allergen.

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) said it is supporting ANZ Pharma Wholesalers to recall the Fruitae brand lemon-flavoured sorbet because of the presence of undeclared milk.

All batches and all dates

