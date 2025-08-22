Government spends $2.7 billion on new aircraft & rich-lister wrongly linked by AI to child abuse.

A viral product taking the internet by storm is urgently being recalled due to an undeclared allergen.

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) said it is supporting ANZ Pharma Wholesalers to recall the Fruitae brand lemon-flavoured sorbet because of the presence of undeclared milk.

All batches and all dates of Fruitae brand Lemon Sorbet (75g) are affected by this recall, the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) said.

“The concern with this product is that milk allergies can be life-threatening for some people, causing anaphylaxis in severe cases.”

The affected product is imported and sold at supermarkets nationwide.