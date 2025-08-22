New Zealand Food Safety received a notification of the associated allergic reaction.
“As is our usual practice, NZFS will be working with ANZ Pharma Wholesalers Ltd to understand how the issue occurred and prevent its recurrence,” deputy director-general for New Zealand Food Safety, Vincent Arbuckle, said.
The Chinese-branded Hong Qi sweet treats also come in mango, peach and strawberry flavours.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.